Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Killed In Helicopter Crash

TEHRAN: In an unfortunate incident, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi tragically passed away in a helicopter crash that took place in Iran's East Azerbaijan province on Sunday, as per Iranian Media.
This fatal incident has also claimed the lives of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several senior officials accompanying the President in the chopper that disappeared over a mountainous region in northwest Iran.
Tragedy struck when the helicopter carrying Raisi and his team lost contact approximately 30 minutes into the flight, prompting a large-scale rescue operation in a foggy forest.
As per Iranian media, the passengers onboard the crashed helicopter did not survive this accident. Although the exact reason behind this crash is yet to be determined, it has been speculated that the accident may have been caused due to foggy weather conditions.
The bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister, and other officials killed in the helicopter crash have been transported to Tabriz, state media reported on Monday, citing the Red Crescent.
Saddened by his death, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, remembered the deceased President by sharing a photo of himself with Raisi, accompanied by a brief message referencing Imam Reza, the eighth imam of Shia Islam and a revered figure in Iran.
However, the Iranian government assured that it will continue to function "without the slightest disruption" following the President's demise, affirmed a cabinet statement on Monday.
"We assure the loyal nation that the path of service will continue with the tireless spirit of Ayatollah Raisi," said the statement.
Meanwhile, the news of Raisi's death left the international community in a state of shock and mourning with several world leaders conveying their heartfelt condolences.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to pay his last tributes to the deceased Iranian President.
"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi's post read.