Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Killed In Helicopter Crash

As per Iranian media, the passengers onboard the crashed helicopter did not survive this accident. Although the exact reason behind this crash is yet to be determined, it has been speculated that the accident may have been caused due to foggy weather conditions.

The bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister, and other officials killed in the helicopter crash have been transported to Tabriz, state media reported on Monday, citing the Red Crescent.

Saddened by his death, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, remembered the deceased President by sharing a photo of himself with Raisi, accompanied by a brief message referencing Imam Reza, the eighth imam of Shia Islam and a revered figure in Iran.

However, the Iranian government assured that it will continue to function "without the slightest disruption" following the President's demise, affirmed a cabinet statement on Monday.

"We assure the loyal nation that the path of service will continue with the tireless spirit of Ayatollah Raisi," said the statement.