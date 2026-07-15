Iran’s Araghchi mocks Trump, insists Tehran is the true ‘guardian’ of Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday (local time) mocked US President Donald Trump over recent remarks charging “20 per cent” over ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing Tehran as the one and only “guardian” of the region.

In a post on ‘X’. Araghchi took a swipe at Trump, asserting that Iran will always remain the “guardian” of the Strait of Hormuz.

“POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair,” said Araghchi. (ANI)

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