Iran’s Araghchi warns US over ‘fake intelligence’ after Trump claims ‘total control’ of Strait of Hormuz

‘Worse than fake news is fake intelligence’

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday hit back at US President Donald Trump's claim that Washington has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the US of repeated intelligence failures and warning against what he described as a bigger miscalculation over the strategic waterway.

In a post on X, Araghchi accused the US of repeatedly making miscalculations due to intelligence failures, citing the war with Iran as an example. He warned that Washington could be making an even bigger mistake over the Strait of Hormuz and urged caution, saying that "fake intelligence" could be more dangerous than fake news.

"The U.S. has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz. Worse than fake news is fake intelligence. Be careful. Allah is Great, Greater than ANY power on Earth. In Allah we trust," the post read. Araghchi's remarks after Trump claimed on Truth Social that the United States had "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and would retain it. (ANI)

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