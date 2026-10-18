Iran’s FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi renews Tehran’s offer to help stop conflicts

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran is ready to provide any kind of assistance to help stop the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. He made the remarks in a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of the 52nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Araghchi stressed that 12 years of tension and conflict have shown that there is no military solution or approach to the Yemen issue, Xinhua News Agency reported. He highlighted Iran's commitment to diplomacy and peace in the region, stressing that the country has always been committed to de-escalating tensions, while adopting a "responsible" approach toward diplomacy. (IANS)

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