Iran's Foreign Ministry condemns US remarks as ‘meddlesome’ and ‘hostile’

TEHRAN: Iran's Foreign Ministry on Thursday issued a statement condemning the "meddlesome and deceptive remarks of the US officials regarding Iran's internal developments," describing them as "a clear indication of the continuation of Washington's hostility toward the great nation of Iran."

Elaborating on its position, the Foreign Ministry stated, "Such stances are adopted not out of concern for the Iranian people, but in line with the policy of maximum pressure, threats, and interference in Iran's internal affairs, with the aim of inciting violence and terrorism and creating unrest and insecurity in Iran."

Addressing the domestic situation, the ministry noted, "In accordance with the principles enshrined in Iran's Constitution, the Islamic Republic recognizes peaceful protests and spares no effort to address the legitimate demands of the people within the framework of the law."

In this context, it added that "the Foreign Ministry stresses the importance of adopting the necessary measures to reduce economic difficulties," while underscoring that "a large part of these problems stems from the all-out economic and financial war waged by the US against the Iranian nation through illegal and unjust sanctions." (ANI)

