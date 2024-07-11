Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) busts ‘terrorist team’ at borders

Tehran: The forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have dismantled a “terrorist team” at the country’s northwestern borders, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Members of the “counter-revolutionary terrorist team” sought to enter Iran through the northwestern borders but were ambushed and smashed early on Tuesday by the forces of the IRGC Ground Force’s Hamzeh Seyyed Al-Shohada Base in the West Azerbaijan province, the IRNA said quoting a statement of the base.

A number of the “terrorists” were killed and wounded in the armed clash with the IRGC forces, and their equipment was confiscated, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

However, the statement did not specify the terrorists’ affiliation or identity and the location of the operation.

The IRGC base also warned that any action against Iran’s security and territorial integrity would receive a decisive and firm response. Iran’s West Azarbaijan province has borders with Iraq and Turkey. (IANS)

