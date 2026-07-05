Iran’s media says former Supreme Leader’s funeral marks onset of ‘Great Khamenei Era’

TEHRAN: President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said the farewell ceremony for the former Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, marks the beginning of the “Great Khamenei Era”.

Speaking on Saturday morning, IRIB President Payman Jebeli said over two dozen SNG live stream units have been stationed at various locations to properly report the mourning event, Press TV reported.

“More than 30 mobile units, each equipped with between six and twelve cameras, have been deployed along the route designated for the farewell ceremony,” Jebeli said, as quoted by Press TV.

The principal funeral procession in Tehran is set for July 6, with subsequent ceremonies in Qom on July 7. Upon requests from Iraqi religious scholars, tribal leaders, political figures, and the general public, additional funeral ceremonies will occur in the sacred Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on July 8.

Over 10 million people, including representatives from more than 100 countries, expected in Tehran for funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with family members at the start of the US-Israel war on Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran’s Embassy in India shared visuals from Tehran’s Grand Mosalla, where large crowds gathered to pay their final respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran’s Embassy in India shared visuals from Tehran’s Grand Mosalla, where large crowds gathered to pay their final respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (ANI)

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