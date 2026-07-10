Iran’s Palestine Rhetoric Under Scrutiny as Strategic Interests Take Priority

NEW DELHI: For more than four decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has presented itself as one of the strongest defenders of the Palestinian cause. Every year, Tehran marks “Quds Day” with speeches condemning Israel, and support for Palestinian armed groups has been central to Iran’s revolutionary identity.

Yet recent events have exposed a gap between rhetoric and strategic behavior. Since the Israel-Hamas war, Iran has continued backing proxies and issuing strong statements, but has shown restraint whenever its own national interests have been directly at stake. This is not to suggest Iran has abandoned Palestinian groups. Tehran continues to provide political backing and has long been associated with military and financial support for organisations such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. However, there is a widening gap between symbolic leadership of the Palestinian cause and a willingness to bear the costs of defending it militarily.

A useful way to understand Iran’s approach is through an old Middle Eastern proverb: “Raise your voice, but keep your sword sheathed until your own house is threatened.” Whether or not Iranian leaders would describe their policy this way, recent events closely resemble this logic.

Whenever negotiations or de-escalation efforts involving Iran emerge, discussions often include Hezbollah because it represents Tehran’s most important regional deterrent. Yet Gaza rarely becomes a central bargaining point.

If Iran truly regarded Palestine as its foremost regional priority, one would expect Tehran to insist that broader regional understandings include meaningful pressure to reduce Israeli military operations in Gaza or secure humanitarian and political concessions for Palestinians. Instead, Iran has consistently focused negotiations on sanctions, nuclear issues, regional influence, and deterrence.

Perhaps no episode illustrates this contradiction more vividly than the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in 2024. The assassination inside the Iranian capital was a symbolic blow to Iran’s image as the protector of the “Axis of Resistance.” Iran vowed retaliation, but its response remained carefully calibrated to avoid a wider regional war. While Tehran sought to preserve deterrence, it also demonstrated a clear desire to prevent direct military escalation with Israel and the United States. The episode underscored that Iran’s strategic calculus remained centered on its own security rather than Palestinian objectives.

Iran’s strongest regional partner has always been Hezbollah. Unlike Hamas, Hezbollah provides strategic depth on Israel’s northern border and serves as a key pillar of Iran’s deterrence strategy. Palestinian groups, by contrast, have often functioned as instruments of broader regional influence rather than ends in themselves.

Like most states, Iran ultimately prioritises survival over ideology. Despite decades of revolutionary rhetoric, its leaders calculate costs, assess risks, and avoid actions that could threaten regime survival. That explains why Iran has avoided a full-scale war with Israel over Gaza despite repeated declarations of solidarity with Palestinians. From a realist perspective, this is unsurprising. From the standpoint of Iran’s revolutionary narrative, however, it exposes an uncomfortable inconsistency.

Iran also faces a credibility challenge. Many across the Middle East distinguish between supporting the Palestinian cause and advancing Iran’s regional ambitions. While sympathy for Palestinians remains widespread, critics increasingly argue that Tehran invokes Palestinian suffering rhetorically while placing Iranian strategic interests first whenever the two conflict.

None of this means Iran is indifferent to Palestine. Its ideological commitment and long-standing ties with Palestinian factions remain genuine. But the evidence suggests that Iran’s support has clear limits. It is prepared to back Palestinians only so long as doing so does not fundamentally endanger its own strategic interests. The broader lesson is familiar in international politics. Governments often speak the language of solidarity and resistance, but when strategic survival collides with ideological commitment, states almost always choose survival. Palestine, once again, finds itself caught between powerful narratives and even more powerful national interests. (IANS)

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