Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei says no message sent to US through third countries

TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dismissed as “fabricated rumours” recent claims that Tehran had sent a message to the United States through third countries. Speaking in a televised address broadcast Thursday night, he appeared to reject Western media reports suggesting that a message sent earlier this month by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud ahead of the latter’s US trip was intended for Washington, Xinhua news agency reported. “They fabricate rumors claiming that the Iranian government has sent a message to the United States through some country, which is pure lies and such a thing definitely did not exist,” Khamenei said. According to media reports, Pezeshkian’s letter stated that Iran “does not seek confrontation,” aims to deepen regional cooperation, and remains “open to resolving the nuclear dispute through diplomacy, provided its rights are guaranteed.” Khamenei, in his speech, strongly criticized Washington’s backing of Israel’s “wars and crimes” in West Asia, accusing the US of fueling global conflicts for strategic and resource gains. Iranian officials had already stressed in recent days that Pezeshkian’s message to the Saudi crown prince addressed only bilateral issues. Tehran and Washington held five rounds of indirect, Omani-mediated talks on Iran’s nuclear programme and US sanctions between April and June, with a sixth round expected before Israel launched surprise strikes on multiple sites in Iran, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks. (IANS)

