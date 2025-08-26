Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei says US seeks Iran’s ‘obedience’

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the United States confronts Iran because it wants the country to be “obedient,” a demand he called “offensive” and vowed the nation would resist.

Speaking in Tehran, on Sunday, Khamenei rejected calls for direct negotiations with Washington and said US hostility has been consistent since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the official news agency IRNA.

He referred to a June 13 attack on Iran, saying that US-linked groups met in a European capital the next day to discuss a “post-Islamic Republic” order, even proposing a monarch. Those efforts, he said, were thwarted by the resilience of the Iranian people and state institutions. (IANS)

