Iraq arrests vandalisers of American, UK companies in Baghdad: Interior Ministry

Baghdad: The Iraqi Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that it forces had arrested some individuals responsible for attacking branches of American and UK companies in the country’s capital, Baghdad.

According to a ministry statement, sabotage incidents occurred on May 26, 27, and 30, targeting American restaurants Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Chili House, as well as Lee’s, a language education centre of the British Cambridge Institute, and American heavy machinery company Caterpillar, reports Xinhua news agency.

Following an investigation, security forces identified and arrested some of the vandalizers after issuing arrest warrants, the statement noted.

It said that the detainees confessed to participating in acts of sabotage alongside other fugitive defendants, stressing that arrest warrants were also issued to hunt other vandalisers.

The Interior Ministry expressed its regret that some of the vandalizers were affiliated with the security services, noting that they carried out the sabotage under the pretext of undermining US interests in Iraq. The statement did not mention the attacks carried out on Monday evening by some “protesters” who again stormed the KFC restaurant on Palestine Street and the Chili House and Lee’s restaurant in the Jadriya neighbourhood. (IANS)

