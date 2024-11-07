Iraqi militia claims three drone attacks on Israeli targets

Baghdad: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, said on Wednesday that it had carried out three drone attacks on Israeli targets.

In online statements, the group said that its fighters launched two drone attacks at dawn on “vital sites,” one of which was in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, and the second targeted a location in southern Israel. Another drone attack was carried out on Tuesday night on a site in Eilat in southern Israel, the group added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statements did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties. According to the group, the drone attacks were carried out “in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon,” pledging to continue targeting “the enemy’s strongholds at an escalating pace.”

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza. The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23. (IANS)

