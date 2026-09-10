IRGC Claims Strikes on US Vessels, Oil Tankers and Air Base in Escalating Gulf Confrontation

TEHRAN: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed attacking two US vessels and eight oil tankers in the Persian Gulf in retaliation to a US attack on five Iranian tankers, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday. In a statement published by its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said that its navy struck the vessels and inflicted heavy damage in retaliation to the "terrorist US Army's aggression and malicious act of attacking five Iranian oil tankers in the Persian Gulf" on Tuesday night.

It stressed that its naval forces also targeted 10 "violating" ships that sought to cross a "prohibited and unsafe zone" in the Strait of Hormuz with the US Army's support and provocation. The IRGC underlined that its navy is exercising complete management and control over the Strait of Hormuz. Also on Wednesday, the IRGC announced that its aerospace forces had attacked a US air base in Jordan in retaliation for "aggressive" US attacks against Iranian oil tankers. Jordan's military said that its air defence systems have destroyed 18 of 20 Iranian ballistic missiles. Two missiles fell in unpopulated areas, causing no casualties, it said. (IANS)

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