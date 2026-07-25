IRGC Claims Wave of Retaliatory Strikes on US Bases Across Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday that its forces had launched fresh retaliatory strikes against the US bases and assets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

In statements carried by its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said the attacks were carried out in response to what it described as US “crimes” against Iran.

The IRGC said its forces had struck and completely destroyed a “very large” US ammunition depot at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait with “advanced and ultra-heavy” kamikaze drones, Xinhua News Agency reported. It added that its forces also attacked facilities housing US forces at the base, causing casualties.

According to the IRGC, its forces completed an earlier military operation against the data centre of a US company in Bahrain, destroying its remaining building.

It further claimed to have demolished three US ammunition and equipment depots at the Al-Adiri Camp in Kuwait, and struck the watchtower of the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, causing significant damage.

The IRGC also said its aerospace forces had carried out a “crushing” attack on Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, causing significant damage to a number of US fighter aircraft.

It added that barracks housing US forces at the base had also been struck, causing casualties among US personnel.

According to the IRGC, its forces carried out “surprise” operations against US military positions in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan region, destroying a Patriot air defence system and an espionage balloon and hitting the US troop accommodation facilities.

The IRGC also announced that its air defences intercepted a US cruise missile over Iran’s southeastern Kahnuj County on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, US Central Command said in a post on social media platform X early Friday that its forces had “successfully completed the 13th straight night of strikes against Iran.”

It said US forces had targeted “Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.” (IANS)

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