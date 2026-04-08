IRGC warns of retaliation beyond Middle East if United States crosses ‘red lines’

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issued a warning on Tuesday, saying they could respond far beyond the Middle East if the United States were to cross what they described as “red lines,” according to a statement broadcast on state television.

The statement said, “The Revolutionary Guards once again declare that if the American terrorist army crosses the red lines, our response will go beyond the region.”

It also indicated that the Guards could target key infrastructure, aiming to cut off oil and gas supplies to the United States and its allies for an extended period. “America’s regional partners should also know that until today, we have exercised great restraint for the sake of good neighbourliness and have had some reservations in choosing targets for retaliation, but all these reservations have since been removed,” it said. (Agencies)

Also Read: IRGC calls US, Israeli universities in West Asia ‘legitimate targets’ after Iran strikes