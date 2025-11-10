Islamabad: Asim Munir likely to become Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is likely to assume the proposed role of Chief of Defence Forces as part of Pakistan’s proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, Dawn reported.

Munir’s upcoming promotion follows his elevation as Field Marshal by the Pakistani government, days after the India-Pakistan May conflict

The confrontation had ended after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) dialled his Indian counterpart with a plea to stop hostilities, after Indian forces peppered Pakistani airbases, damaged and destroyed radar systems, command centres, runways, hangars, and surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, among other critical infrastructure.

The Pakistan federal cabinet approved the draft amendment, which was later tabled in the Senate on Saturday and referred to the National Assembly and Senate standing committees on law and justice for joint review, Dawn reported. During discussions, according to Dawn, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified that the office of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) would be abolished from November 27, once the current incumbent’s term ends. Pakistan's General Sahir Shamshad Mirza currently holds the office. During his clarification, Tarar referred to Mirza as a "hero" and stated that "Parliament cannot even consider depriving him of the role during his tenure."

“It will be abolished after his appointment ends,” Tarar said.

He also stated that no new appointments would be made to the position since the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) would assume the role of Chief of Defence Forces, thereby consolidating the top command structure under Munir's leadership, Dawn added.

The law minister further explained that the bill also formally acknowledges General Munir’s title of Field Marshal, describing it as “a title, not a rank, not an appointment as such.” He noted that the title is honorary and for life, similar to distinctions like Marshal of the Air Force or Admiral of the Fleet in other countries.

“Where the federal government promotes a member of the armed forces to the rank of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force or Admiral of the Fleet, such officer shall retain the rank, privileges and remain in uniform for life,” the minister added while reading from the bill.

According to the Dawn report quoting the law minister, the Prime Minister would not have the authority to revoke or cancel the title of Field Marshal, that power would rest entirely with the Pakistani Parliament. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan strongman Asim Munir dragging US into Afghanistan-like mess again