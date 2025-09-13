Islamabad High Court fast-tracks hearing on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentence suspension

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday accepted a petition seeking an early hearing on the suspension of sentences for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a £190 million corruption case, and directed federal agencies to submit fresh reports on all cases registered against him, Dawn reported.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Mohammad Azam Khan approved the plea for an expedited hearing on the couple’s sentence suspension applications.

Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for Imran, told the court that the petitions had not been scheduled despite five fixed dates due to repeated delays by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Sometimes the Bureau does not appoint a prosecutor and sometimes it seeks more time,” the barrister said.

He stressed that while neither Imran nor his wife had ever sought relief on medical grounds, Bibi is currently unwell. Noting that the couple had been acquitted or granted bail in all other cases, he requested the applications be decided without delay “to meet the requirements of justice,” Dawn reported.

Chief Justice Dogar said the court had already directed the office to fix the case and assured that a report would be called. The bench then ordered that the suspension petitions be scheduled for an early hearing.

In a separate proceeding, Justice Mohammad Azam Khan heard petitions filed by Imran seeking a complete list of all cases against him. (ANI)

