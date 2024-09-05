Islamabad High Court registrar objects to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plea

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court registrar’s office has raised objections on petition filed by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop his potential military trial in connection with the May 9 cases, Geo News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s plea filed under Article 199 of the Constitution comes amid speculations about his military trial in a military court.

The IHC registrar’s office questioned how the petitioner seeks relief without mentioning any specific first information report (FIR). It mentioned that no documentation or order has been attached to the petition. The registrar’s office asked how can the petitions be filed in the Islamabad High Court when cases have been filed in Punjab.

Furthermore, the IHC registrar’s office questioned on how the petition can be filed in a high court while the matter of military trials is subjudice in the Supreme Court, according to Geo News report.

Speaking to reporters, Imran Khan’s lawyer Intezar Panjutha said that they talked to the PTI founder regarding his plea in the IHC.

“Nothing is more crucial that an ex-prime minister is being dragged to a military court. How can the leader of a popular political party be taken to a military court,” Panjutha quoted PTI founder as saying.

Panjutha further stated that a civilian cannot be tried in a military court in the light of a Supreme Court verdict.

Last week, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said that if needed, the Punjab government would take decision on referring the PTI founder’s case to a military court.

In an informal talk with reporters on August 29, Tarar said, “The prosecution of May 9 cases is being done by the Punjab government and the provincial government will decide to refer the case to a military court,” Geo News reported, citing The News International. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hints at military trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Also Watch: