Islamabad records zero conviction in 373 cases of violence against women: Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has reported 373 cases of violence against women in the first half of 2025; however, not a single conviction has been recorded in these cases, according to the latest factsheet released by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) on Violence against Women (VAW) in Pakistan's capital, local media reported.

In a statement, the SSDO demanded urgent justice reforms and accountability measures covering the period from January to June. The data, gathered through the Right to Information (RTI) from the Police Department, demonstrates a grim picture of women's safety in Islamabad, Pakistani daily Dawn reported

Among the total cases, 309 were lodged under the category of rape and kidnapping, accounting for around 83 per cent of total incidents. However, zero convictions were recorded in these cases, with many of them being withdrawn before conclusion.

As many as 42 cases were reported under the category of physical abuse, yet no convictions have been achieved. A total of 17 harassment cases were reported, cybercrime accounted for three and two cases of honour killing were reported. The findings of the factsheet showcased systemic gaps in the probe and prosecution process of violence against women cases.

Not a single conviction despite hundreds of reported cases of violence against women demonstrates failure of authorities in evidence handling, victim protection and judicial efficiency, it said.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas voiced grave concern over the findings and stated that it was alarming that not a single conviction had been achieved in Islamabad despite the reporting of hundreds of cases. He stated that the findings demonstrate systemic weaknesses that denied justice to victims.

"We urge the police, prosecution, and judiciary to take coordinated and urgent action to ensure accountability and restore public trust in the justice system," he added. (IANS)

