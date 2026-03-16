Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denies involvement in drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Defence has announced the interception and destruction of 10 drones targeting Riyadh and the eastern regions, marking a significant escalation in aerial activity. This latest success followed an earlier announcement made just an hour prior, in which the ministry confirmed it had destroyed two other drones in the east of the country. Preceding these incidents, the ministry reported that its forces had already neutralized seven drones across the same regions. These successful operations highlight the persistent efforts of Saudi air defences to protect the kingdom’s central and eastern territories. Further north, officials also confirmed the “interception and destruction of a drone” after it was detected over the “Al-Jawf region.”

Shortly after the latest interceptions, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a clarification. As reported by Al Jazeera, the IRGC distanced itself from the operation, asserting in a formal statement that “this attack has no connection to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Saudi government should seek to discover the origin of the attacks.” This sequence of events follows a massive wave of hostilities earlier in the week, where Saudi Arabia intercepted nearly 50 drones within a few hours on Friday. According to Euro News, officials noted that the sheer volume of drones represents an “unusually high level of aerial threats for Saudi Arabia,” particularly as critical sites like the US Embassy and key oil infrastructure face heightened risks. (ANI)

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