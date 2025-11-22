Israel boosts air defences with $8.7 billion Iron Dome air expansion

TEL AVIV: Israel signed a multi-billion-dollar contract with defence contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to expand serial production of the Iron Dome missile defence system, the Defence Ministry announced on Thursday.

The funding comes from an USD 8.7 billion U.S. aid package approved by Congress in April 2024, with USD 5.2 billion specifically earmarked to strengthen Israel’s air defence systems. The Iron Dome system, developed in Israel and manufactured in collaboration with the U.S. government, provides defence against short- and medium-range rocket and missile threats, as well as UAV threats. Throughout the recent war, the system has exhibited outstanding performance with remarkable interception rates, delivering crucial protection to Israel’s home front against missile, rocket, UAV, and cruise missile attacks. Featuring cutting-edge technologies, Iron Dome ranks among the world’s most sophisticated air defence systems. Rafael is the system’s lead contractor.

“The Iron Dome system has become one of the world’s finest air defence systems in history. Over the years, and particularly during recent military operations, Iron Dome has protected our nation’s skies and successfully intercepted thousands of threats from Gaza, Lebanon, and other theaters — serving as a protective shield for Israeli citizens,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

Stressing the U.S. partnership in Iron Dome’s research and development, Katz added, “Together, we will continue developing and enhancing the world’s most advanced air defence systems — ensuring the security of our state and Israel’s strategic superiority for decades to come.”

Iron Dome is the best-known system in Israel’s multi-tiered air defence network. Romania became the first European buyer of an Israeli Iron Dome with a EURO 2 billion (USD2.3 billion) deal signed in May. (ANI/TPS)

