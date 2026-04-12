Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hits over 200  Hezbollah-linked targets in 24 hours

TEL AVIV: Amid ongoing direct discussions between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, with Pakistan involved, Israel has stated that it is continuing its military operations in Lebanon. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), more than 200 Hezbollah-linked targets have been struck across Lebanon within the past 24 hours. The military added that its air force remains active, carrying out additional airstrikes while assisting ground troops engaged in southern parts of the country. The IDF also said it is focusing on destroying launch sites to reduce the threat of incoming attacks on Israeli territory. Lebanon’s health ministry reported that at least six people were killed in strikes in the south, and five others were injured. (Agencies)

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