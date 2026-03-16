Israel destroys Hezbollah elite ‘command centres’; Lebanon signals shift toward diplomacy

BEIRUT: The Israeli military has reportedly neutralized “command centres” belonging to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces during an operation in the Lebanese capital. According to Al Jazeera, the strike on Beirut marks a continued intensification of aerial activity as the regional conflict broadens its scope.

In a formal statement on Saturday, the military further confirmed that its forces had targeted “several Hezbollah launch sites in the Al-Qatrani area” located in southern Lebanon. These strikes are part of a wider tactical campaign aimed at degrading the group’s operational capabilities across the country.

The human cost of these hostilities remains severe, with Al Jazeera reporting that Israeli military actions have resulted in the deaths of at least 826 people in Lebanon since the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran commenced on 28 February.

Amidst this escalating violence, Lebanon has signalled a potential shift toward diplomacy. According to Al Jazeera, Beirut is open to entering direct peace talks with Israel, though officials insist that a ceasefire must be reached before any formal negotiations begin.

This diplomatic opening comes at a critical juncture, as Israel threatens what could be its largest ground invasion of Lebanon since the 2006 war. To manage this potential diplomatic track, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly assigned his close adviser, Ron Dermer, to lead the Israeli side.

From the US perspective, the talks could involve Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. Al Jazeera reports that these discussions could commence within days and may take place in Paris or Cyprus, potentially involving direct, head-to-head negotiations.

The framework for such a peace remains a subject of intense speculation. While there have been reports that France proposed a plan requiring the disarmament of Hezbollah and Lebanon’s recognition of Israel to end the war, the French Foreign Ministry has denied these claims, according to Al Jazeera.

Despite the willingness to engage, the path forward remains deadlocked by the sequence of events. Nabih Berri, Lebanon’s parliamentary speaker and leader of the Amal Movement, reiterated that a ceasefire must be implemented as a prerequisite to the start of negotiations. (ANI)

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