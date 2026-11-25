Jerusalem: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have eliminated Naim Muhammad Ashour Abu Nahal, head of Hamas's Internal Security Apparatus in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The IDF has eliminated Naim Abu Nahal, head of Hamas's internal security apparatus, after his predecessor was apprehended by our forces in a daring operation three months ago," the statement, posted on X by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, said.

Netanyahu and Katz also praised the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) for carrying out the operation. "We commend the IDF and the ISA for implementing our government's aggressive policy. No terrorist will succeed in evading the long arm of the State of Israel," they said. According to the IDF, Abu Nahal had taken over the post around two months ago, after Israeli forces captured his predecessor.

"Abu Nahal assumed the role approximately two months ago after the IDF and ISA apprehended his predecessor. His elimination constitutes a significant blow to the apparatus' management capabilities," the IDF posted on X. (IANS)