Israel-Hamas war: Ceasefire, hostage exchange likely before March 10

Tel Aviv: The Israel delegation led by Chief of Mossad David Barnea and Director of Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, are back in Jerusalem after marathon mediatory talks in Paris and Cairo with US, Qatar and Egyptian officials.

The Mossad Chief, according to Israel Defence Ministry sources, have briefed the Israeli War Cabinet members informally and said that the ceasefire is almost likely before the commencement of the Ramadan month on March 10.

According to Israel Defence Ministry sources, Hamas has almost come down to all the suggestions put forward by Israel, including release of all hostages, including the bodies of those who are dead.

Israel has also informed the mediators that if the deal did not work out, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will step up the Israel troops' ground offensive in Rafah area of Gaza Strip housing a huge population of women and children.

The Israeli side has also agreed for the rehabilitation of the Palestinians who are displaced from northern Gaza, according to information available.

While Israeli side was led by David Barnea and Ronen Bar, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of Central Intelligence Agency William Burns and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel also were involved in the negotiations. (IANS)

