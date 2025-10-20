Israel launches air strikes in Gaza after ‘terrorists’ targets troops in Rafah

Rafah: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out air strikes in the Rafah area of southern Gaza on Sunday after accusing "terrorists" of targeting its troops in Rafah area, the military said in a post on X.

According to the IDF, "Earlier today, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire toward IDF troops operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement."

The military said it has responded by striking the area to "eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity."

"These terrorist actions constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF will respond firmly," the statement added.

In response to the escalating situation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting with the Defence Minister and senior security officials following reports that Hamas had violated the ceasefire on Sunday.

Following the violation of the ceasefire by Hamas, Prime Minister Netanyahu held a consultation with the Defense Minister and the heads of the security establishment and directed that strong action be taken against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip."

The announcement comes amid a tense situation on the ground. According to Palestinian officials, the Israeli army has reportedly carried out 47 violations of the ceasefire since it took effect in early October, resulting in 38 deaths and 143 injuries, reported Al Jazeera.

On October 10, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire in Gaza, pausing the two-year conflict. But with the hostage exchange concluded, the truce now faces potential challenges.

The broader conflict has had a devastating toll since October 7, 2023. Israel's military operations in Gaza have killed at least 68,116 people and wounded 170,200, while in Israel, 1,139 people were killed during the October 7 attacks, and over 200 were taken captive.

Against this backdrop, Netanyahu on Saturday ordered the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to remain closed "until further notice," linking the decision to Hamas' handling of Israeli hostages' bodies.

The Rafah crossing, the only exit from Gaza not directly controlled by Israel, serves as a critical humanitarian and logistical lifeline for residents of the besieged enclave. Its periodic closures underscore the complex political and security conditions in the region. (ANI)

