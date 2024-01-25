Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells soldiers ‘no substitute for victory’

Tel Aviv: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday visited the IDF’s (Israel Defense Forces) Elyakim base where he met with cadets in the company commanders training course, both conscripts and reservists.

Netanyahu was briefed by Training Center Deputy Commander Col. Sharon Eltit and heard about the training regimen of the combat company commanders course.

The Prime Minister spoke with the course cadets and answered their questions about the progress of the fighting, and the policy regarding activity in the various sectors: South, North, and Judea and Samaria.

“My main expectation is nothing less than total victory,” he told them about the war in Gaza.

“There is no substitute for victory. I hear in the studios, analysts and all kinds of commentators: ‘It is impossible’ and ‘It is not necessary.’ It is possible and it is necessary, neither do we have a choice. Total victory.”

“These monsters will be thoroughly defeated to the end,” he added. “There is no substitute for victory. This is my main expectation and I hope and am certain that it is also yours.”

“I want you to know that I rely on you and I believe in you,” Netanyahu told the soldiers. “I know that it is not simple to be a commander. It is not simple because suddenly you laden yourselves with responsibility - to carry out the mission and to do so in the best way possible.”

“But each one of you carries on your shoulders the destiny of the people of Israel and of the State of Israel. This is no exaggeration.” (ANI)

