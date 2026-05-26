Israel ready to resume intense combat against Iran: Army chief Eyal Zamir

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military is prepared to resume combat operations against Iran, the army chief said, amid reported progress in US-Iran talks.

Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir made the remarks on Sunday during a situational assessment at the military's Northern Command, the military said in a statement.

Zamir said the Israeli military "is prepared to resume intense combat operations immediately" and to further weaken Iran's capabilities, adding, "We will maintain readiness and operational flexibility for as long as required."

The remarks came as the United States and Iran reported progress in talks aimed at extending a ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, though disagreements remained over Tehran's nuclear program, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet was expected to convene on Sunday evening amid the developments.

Zamir also said Israeli forces were continuing to strike Hezbollah "across all dimensions" in Lebanon.

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was announced in April, but Israel has not withdrawn its forces from southern Lebanon and continues to carry out daily strikes, saying it targets Hezbollah sites and fighters. (IANS)

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