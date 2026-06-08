Israel strikes Beirut after Hezbollah attack

Tel Aviv: Israel on Sunday struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after the Hezbollah fired at their territory.

As per the office of the Prime Minister of Israel, the strikes were carried out at the orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz. “In accordance with the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah’s firing at Israeli territory,” the statement said.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, said that Iran will deliver a decisive response to Iran’s attack on Dahiyeh. In a post on X, he said, “We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime’s attack on Dahiyeh. These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight.”

Earlier in the day, at least one person was killed and several wounded in central Israel, according to emergency responders, as police said they were investigating the shooting as a suspected terror attack, as per CNN.

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA), national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, said a man in his 30s was shot and killed at a gas station in Kochav Yair, a town that sits on the Green Line demarcating Israel from the occupied West Bank. Five other people across at least three separate scenes were also wounded, MDA said in a statement, including two in serious condition.

Police said they “neutralized” a suspect after locating a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting, as per CNN. Police often used the term “neutralized” to denote killing a suspect. An Israeli security source said the suspect was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from Tayibe, an Arab town just north of Kochav Yair.

Hamas lauded the attack, claiming it comes as a response to “the occupation’s ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip.” (ANI)

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