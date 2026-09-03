Israel strikes southern Lebanon after Hezbollah drone attack

JERUSALEM: Israel struck southern Lebanon on Wednesday after Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at Israeli troops, in the latest test of the June ceasefire.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported Israeli shelling and airstrikes on Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Arab Salim and the Ali al-Taher Ridge, as well as machine-gun fire towards Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

The Israeli military said in a statement that Hezbollah launched the drones overnight towards its troops in the Ali al-Taher Ridge. The Israeli army shot down one drone with no casualties immediately reported, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli military said it had targetted Hezbollah infrastructure in the Nabatieh area and sites it said were used to plan and direct attacks against Israeli troops.

Israeli attacks have killed 4,353 people in Lebanon in the latest round of fighting that began in March, according to a report issued by the Lebanese Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday (local time). (IANS)

Also Read: Iran prepares for bigger fight with US and Israel, eyes Kuwait ground raid