Israeli Airstrike Claims 40 Lives, Injures 60 In Gaza’s Humanitarian Zone

GAZA: At least 40 Palestinians have been killed and 60 others have sustained injuries following a deadly Israeli airstrike that left behind a trail of destruction on the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip.
As per Gaza's civil defense agency, rescue operations are underway to find 15 more individuals believed to be trapped under the rubble. It further informed that the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for medical assistance.
Residents and medics said thatt the tent encampment in the al-Mawasi area was hit by at least four incoming missiles. The camp is filled with internally displaced Palestinians who have flocked to this so-called 'safe zone' to escape from the relentless bombardment in other parts of the besieged enclave.
The airstrike caused massive devastation in its wake so much so that the missiles created craters as deep as nine metres (30ft).
Mahmoud Basal, a civil defense spokesman, described the aftermath as disturbing and horrifying, stating, "Entire families disappeared in the Mawasi Khan Yunis massacre, under the sand, in deep holes."
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that the strike was intended to target a Hamas command center which the Israelis believe was embedded inside the humanitarian area in Khan Younis.
The Israeli military has accused Hamas of hiding among the civilian population in Gaza and using them as human shields, adding that the insurgent group orchestrates attacks against Israel from these designated 'safe zones'.
However, Hamas has refuted these allegations, dismissing the accusation that their fighters were present at the site as "a blatant lie."
Rescue operations are going on as civil defense teams are scrambling hard to recover those missing and address the widespread damage caused by the strike.
