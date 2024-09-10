Israeli Airstrike Claims 40 Lives, Injures 60 In Gaza’s Humanitarian Zone

GAZA: At least 40 Palestinians have been killed and 60 others have sustained injuries following a deadly Israeli airstrike that left behind a trail of destruction on the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

As per Gaza's civil defense agency, rescue operations are underway to find 15 more individuals believed to be trapped under the rubble. It further informed that the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for medical assistance.

Residents and medics said thatt the tent encampment in the al-Mawasi area was hit by at least four incoming missiles. The camp is filled with internally displaced Palestinians who have flocked to this so-called 'safe zone' to escape from the relentless bombardment in other parts of the besieged enclave.