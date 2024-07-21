Israeli Jets Strike Houthi Targets In Yemen After Tel Aviv Attack

TEL AVIV: Israel has launched deadly air strikes on the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

This aerial assault carried out by the IDF (Israel Defence Force) on July 20 comes in response to a drone attack orchestrated by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels targeting Tel Aviv.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said his country aimed to send a befitting reply to the Houthi movement, who have been at loggerheads with the Jewish state due to Israel's siege in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"The fire that is currently burning in Hodeidah, is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear," he said.