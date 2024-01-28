Israeli military strengthens control of Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv: Israeli soldiers are strengthening their operational control over Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Khan Yunis is Gaza’s second largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whose family lives there. Israeli ground forces completed the encirclement of Khan Yunis.

Soldiers from the Oz Brigade, also known as the “Commando Brigade” who specialize in urban warfare, eliminated numerous terror squads using sniper fire, precision missiles and tank fire. Four other terrorists were killed in close-quarters combat.

In one special operation, snipers eliminated several terrorists after tricking them into emerging from their tunnel shafts.

Soldiers from other units of the Oz Brigade raided a Hamas command and control centre where they located large quantities of ammunition, weapons, tactical radios, night vision equipment, maps and significant intelligence. A separate command and control centre of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Intelligence Commander was also raided, where more weapons were uncovered.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children and soldiers held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 136.

Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI)