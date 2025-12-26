Israeli police arrest man for alleged Iranian espionage

JERUSALEM: An Israeli citizen has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran, the Israel Police said Thursday in a statement.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Vadim Kuprianov from the central city of Rishon LeZion, was arrested by an elite police unit in cooperation with the Shin Bet domestic security agency, the statement said.

Police said Kuprianov was spotted taking photographs near the home of former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of his alleged contacts with Iranian operatives, who had instructed him to purchase a vehicle-mounted camera for the task, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the past two months, Kuprianov reportedly carried out a series of security-related missions, sending photos of locations in various cities to his handlers in exchange for payments, police said.

An indictment will be filed against him in a central district court following the investigation, the statement added. (IANS)

