Israelis warned of increased cyber threats due to current security situation

Tel Aviv: The Israel National Cyber Directorate detected an increase in attempts to hack into various Israeli systems and disrupt services due to the current security situation. These attempts are expected to increase.

These include: Attempts to break into telephone centers for automatic calls. Distribution of threatening messages. Distribution of emails with links to harmful files. Impersonating profiles on the network that distribute threatening messages. Fake news sites. The Directorate urged the public to be more vigilant online, and to avoid sharing unverified and unofficial information. The recommendations include simple steps: Avoid answering unidentified calls from abroad if you are not expecting such a call. In WhatsApp - set to mute calls from an unknown source. (ANI)

