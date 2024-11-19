ISRO And SpaceX Unite For A Game-Changing Satellite Launch Into Space

FLORIDA: In a significant milestone for international space collaboration, SpaceX successfully launched the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) communication satellite, GSAT-N2, on Tuesday. The launch took place at the Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, utilising SpaceX's reliable Falcon 9 rocket.
This marks the first commercial partnership between ISRO and Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, setting the stage for more joint ventures in the future.
Satellite Details and Mission Highlights
The GSAT-N2, also referred to as GSAT-20, is an advanced communication satellite developed collaboratively by ISRO's Satellite Centre and the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. With a remarkable data transmission capacity of 48 Gbps, the satellite is poised to revolutionise broadband services and enable in-flight connectivity across India.
According to Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of New Space India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, the satellite was placed into a precise orbit following the launch. This high-throughput satellite is expected to operate for 14 years and will bolster India's communication infrastructure, particularly supporting the Smart Cities Mission.
This launch signifies a new era in commercial space exploration and partnerships. The collaboration between ISRO and SpaceX underscores India's growing presence in the global space industry while highlighting SpaceX’s role as a leading commercial launch provider.
The GSAT-N2 satellite continues ISRO's GSAT series, which has been pivotal in expanding India's communication capabilities, ensuring the nation remains at the forefront of satellite technology and connectivity.
The successful deployment of GSAT-N2 reinforces the potential of international collaborations in advancing space technology and meeting global communication demands.
