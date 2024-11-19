ISRO And SpaceX Unite For A Game-Changing Satellite Launch Into Space

FLORIDA: In a significant milestone for international space collaboration, SpaceX successfully launched the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) communication satellite, GSAT-N2, on Tuesday. The launch took place at the Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, utilising SpaceX's reliable Falcon 9 rocket.

This marks the first commercial partnership between ISRO and Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, setting the stage for more joint ventures in the future.