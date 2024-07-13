Italian Authorities Rescue 33 Indian Farm Labourers From Slavery

ROME: Italian authorities have rescued 33 Indian farm labourers who had been forced into slave-like working conditions in the northern Verona province and they had seized nearly half a million euros ($545,300) from the two alleged abusers on Saturday.

This incident occurs in the midst of increased awareness of labor exploitation in Italy following the June mishap involving an Indian fruit picker whose arm was severed by machinery.

In the recent case, police said the alleged gang-masters, also from India, recruited fellow nationals to Italy on seasonal work permits, demanding 17,000 euros each and promising them a better future.