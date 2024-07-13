Italian Authorities Rescue 33 Indian Farm Labourers From Slavery

ROME: Italian authorities have rescued 33 Indian farm labourers who had been forced into slave-like working conditions in the northern Verona province and they had seized nearly half a million euros ($545,300) from the two alleged abusers on Saturday.
This incident occurs in the midst of increased awareness of labor exploitation in Italy following the June mishap involving an Indian fruit picker whose arm was severed by machinery.
In the recent case, police said the alleged gang-masters, also from India, recruited fellow nationals to Italy on seasonal work permits, demanding 17,000 euros each and promising them a better future.
The migrants were given farm employment, working seven days a week and 10-12 hours a day for only 4 euros per hour, which was deducted from their pay until they paid off all of their debts, police said, describing the migrants' situation as "slavery."
According to the police statement, some were asked to continue working for free in exchange for an additional 13,000 euros for a permanent work visa, which, in reality, would have never been granted to them.
The suspected abusers have been charged with offenses related to slavery and labor exploitation, while the victims will be given protection, job prospects, and legal residency papers, the police said.
Italy, like other European countries, is experiencing significant labor shortages, which are frequently filled through immigration, particularly in lower-wage jobs, and has a migrant work visa system that has been subject to fraud. The country also has an issue with labor law violations.
According to 2021 data from the national statistics office Istat, approximately 11% of Italian workers were employed illegally, with the figure exceeding 23% in the agriculture sector.
