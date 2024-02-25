Jailed Imran Khan writes to IMF, seeks election audit before new loan

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, confirmed on Friday that he had sent a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanding that it hold an audit of the election results before approving any new loan for Islamabad, The News International reported.

“The letter has been written to the IMF and will be dispatched today. If the country gets a loan in such a situation, then who will return it?” PTI leader told media during a hearing of the £190 million reference at Adiala Jail.

The former PM warned that the loan would lead to more poverty and add to the country’s burden.

According to the News International report, Khan’s update about the letter comes a day after PTI senator Ali Zafar announced that the party founder had decided to write to the global lender urging it to call for an audit of the February 8 election before it continues talks with Islamabad for a new loan programme.

However, the IMF, on Saturday, expressed willingness to work with the new Pakistani government, ignoring his demand, the news report stated.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the letter holds no significance, adding that if the PTI founder has written against the country’s national interest then it is condemnable.

“Writing anything for personal gain is shameful. PTI founder’s letter will have no significance,” Dar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), told media outside the Punjab Assembly.

Pakistan secured a short-term USD 3 billion programme from the IMF last year which helped to avert a sovereign debt default. It will run out next month and securing a new and much bigger one is widely seen as the priority for the new administration, Geo News reported.

With the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and their allies striking a deal to form a coalition government, the PTI and some other political parties have altogether rejected the elections and announced country-wide protests.

The PTI has demanded election results be issued based on Form 45—the results of a single polling station instead of Form 47—the consolidated results of a constituency, as the party claimed the votes were rigged after its Independent candidates won a simple majority in the National Assembly. (ANI)

