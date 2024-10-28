Jaish al-Zulm claims attack on security force members in Iran

Tehran: The Jaish al-Zulm "terrorist" group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on law enforcement forces in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan earlier in the day, local media reported.

Ten members of Iran's law enforcement forces, comprising conscripts and policemen, were killed in the "terrorist" attack in Taftan County on Saturday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, quoting Iran's police command.

It added the forces were ambushed by "criminal terrorists" as they were returning to their station from a mission to provide security services to citizens in the county, reports Xinhua news agency. Following the incident, a team consisting of police commanders and officials from the Interior Ministry was formed to investigate the attack.

Jaish al-Zulm, designated as a terrorist entity by Iran, has been involved in many attacks against Iranian security forces and civilians in recent years. (IANS)

Also Read: Three Hezbollah commanders eliminated in southern Lebanon: Israel

Also Watch: