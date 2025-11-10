Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Iwate coast

TOKYO: Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate Prefecture after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast on Sunday, registering a 4 on the country's seismic intensity scale, the Japan Times reported.

The earthquake, which occurred at 17:03 (local time), registered a shindo level 4 in Morioka and Yahaba in Iwate Prefecture, as well as in Wakuya town in the neighbouring Miyagi Prefecture.

Earlier, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated that an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 was experienced near the North Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Iwate Prefecture in Japan, at 13:33 pm.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 km beneath the Earth's crust.

"EQ of M: 6.6, On: 09/11/2025 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 39.51 N, Long: 143.38 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean," NCS said in a post on X.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the country is located in one of the most active seismic and volcanic zones in the world and is frequently affected by earthquakes and volcanic disasters.

JMA operationally monitors seismic and volcanic activity throughout the country and issues relevant warnings and information to mitigate damage caused by disasters related to earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

China suspends export curbs on key materials to US

BEIJING, Nov 9: China's Ministry of Commerce on Sunday announced that it will temporarily suspend part of its export control measures on certain dual-use items to the United States, including key materials such as gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials, Xinhua reported.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the suspension applies to the second clause of Announcement No 46 of 2024, which will remain paused from November 9, 2025, until November 27, 2026, Xinhua reported.

According to Xinhua, the original clause primarily forbade the export of these materials to the US and mandated more strict reviews for exports of graphite. (ANI)

