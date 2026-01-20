Japan PM Takaichi announces dissolution of lower house, calls snap election

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday announced her decision to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower house in the National Diet, paving the way for a snap general election on the opening day of the current ordinary parliamentary session, Kyodo News reported.

The decision to dissolve the lower house was taken on Friday.

Addressing a press conference today, Takaichi said she intends to seek a fresh mandate from voters and has staked her continuation as prime minister on the election outcome.

According to senior leaders of the ruling parties, polling is expected on February 8, with the official election campaign beginning on January 27, as reported by Kyodo News.

The proposed election will be the first since Takaichi assumed office as Japan’s first woman prime minister on October 21.

It will also be the first electoral test since her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) entered into a coalition agreement with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) a day earlier. (ANI)

