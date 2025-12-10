Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi says govt received reports of 30 injuries in quake

TOKYO: Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday said that she received reports of 30 injuries and a residential fire.

In a press conference on the Earthquake centered off the Eastern Coast of Aomori Prefecture and Off the Coast of Hokkaido and Sanriku Subsequent Earthquake Advisory, Takaichi said that another quake is likely.

"With regard to the earthquake that occurred last night off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, we have so far received reports of 30 injuries and one residential fire. The government continues to gather information on the damage," she said.

Takaichi said that one must take proper disaster prevention actions.

"In addition, due to this earthquake, the likelihood of a large earthquake occurring from Hokkaido to the Sanriku offshore region is now assessed to be higher than normal. Accordingly, the "Off the Coast of Hokkaido and Sanriku Subsequent Earthquake Advisory" has been issued. Please understand that it remains uncertain whether a large earthquake will actually occur. On that basis, I would like to ask everyone to take appropriate disaster-prevention actions in line with the principle that one must protect one's own life," she added.

"Regardless of whether your area was affected by this earthquake, residents in regions where disaster-preparedness measures are advised should, over the next week or so, pay close attention to information from the Japan Meteorological Agency and local authorities. In addition to routinely confirming earthquake preparedness--such as identifying safe evacuation sites and routes and securing furniture-- please stay prepared to evacuate immediately if you feel any shaking, while continuing your socioeconomic activities," she said.

A magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck off Japan's northeastern coast on Monday, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people, CNN reported.

The earthquake struck at 11:15pm (local time) around 44 miles off the northeast coast of the country, at a depth of about 33 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). (ANI)

