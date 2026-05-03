Japan, Vietnam Deepen Ties on Energy, Critical Minerals and Economic Security Amid China Tensions

HANOI: Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has announced plans to strengthen ties with Vietnam, placing particular emphasis on energy and critical minerals.

Takaichi met with her Vietnamese counterpart, Le Minh Hung, on Saturday in Hanoi, where the two leaders signed six agreements covering areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, and space collaboration. “The two countries have identified economic security as a key priority for future cooperation,” Takaichi said after the talks.

She added, “Regarding critical minerals, both sides have agreed to work closely to ensure stable supplies and strengthen supply chains.”

Hung highlighted that the leaders also “reaffirmed the importance of resolving disputes in the South China Sea peacefully and in accordance with international law.”

Japan and Vietnam share concerns over China’s territorial claims in the East and South China Seas, and both nations have aimed to reduce reliance on U.S.-led trade channels by expanding economic and security partnerships.

The renewed push for closer cooperation comes amid a sharp decline in Japanese investment in Vietnam, which fell roughly 75% year-on-year to $233 million in the first quarter. Despite this, bilateral trade between the countries increased 12.3% over the same period, reaching $13.7 billion, according to Vietnamese government and customs statistics. (Agencies)

Also Read: India, Vietnam to intensify collaboration in critical