Japan’s Birth Rate Falls to Record Low as Fertility Rate Declines for Tenth Straight Year

TOKYO: The number of babies born in Japan to Japanese citizens in 2025 dropped to a record low of 671,236, while the country’s total fertility rate also reduced to a new low, government data revealed on Wednesday, local media reported. Births in Japan reduced by 2.2 per cent or 14,937 from the previous year, and the fertility rate dropped by 0.01 percentage point to 1.14, both witnessing a decline for the 10th consecutive year. However, the rate slowed in comparison to recent trends, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare revealed in a data, Japan’s leading Kyodo News Agency reported. The slow pace of drop in the number of newborns may be due to the stable population of 25 to 35-year-olds who were born around the 1990s. The number of marriages, a key factor attributable for future birth trends, increased for the second consecutive year to 489,119, with the average age of men getting married at 31.0 while women at 29.7, both down from the previous year. (IANS)

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