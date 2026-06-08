Jill Biden wanted to keep diamond gifted by PM Modi, returned it over high valuation

Washington: Former US First Lady Jill Biden has revealed that she considered keeping a diamond gifted by Narendra Modi, but ultimately returned it after US officials valued it far higher than its stated price.

In her newly released memoir, View from the East Wing: A Memoir, Biden offers a glimpse into the strict ethics and financial regulations governing gifts received by members of the First Family.

Among the most memorable gifts she received was a 7.5-carat synthetic diamond presented by Prime Minister Modi during his state visit to Washington. According to Biden, the diamond was intended to highlight India’s growing role in the lab-grown gemstone industry.

“The diamond was gorgeous,” Biden writes, recalling her first impression of the gift. However, under US ethics rules, gifts presented to the First Lady are considered property of the federal government rather than personal possessions.

Biden said Modi informed her that the handmade diamond, created in his hometown, was valued at about $2,500 and even provided a bill of sale. Believing she might be able to purchase it, she initially considered keeping the gem.

That possibility ended when the US State Department conducted its official appraisal and valued the diamond at $20,000. “Then the State Department appraised it at $20,000, so I did not,” she writes.

Instead, Biden was allowed to borrow the diamond and have it set into a ring, which she wore during official events throughout her time in the White House. When her husband’s administration ended, she returned the ring to government custody. (IANS)

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