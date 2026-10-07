Journalists Brutally Attacked by Student Wing at Bangladesh University, Sparking Outrage

Dhaka: At least 10 people sustained serious injuries after leaders and workers of Bangladesh's ruling BNP government's student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), attacked journalists and students at Rajshahi University, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday night outside Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall of the university, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action against those responsible.

The injured journalists were identified as Arifuzzaman Korban, university correspondent of bdnews24; Zahidul Islam of Agamir Shomoy; Noor Ahsan Mridul of The Daily Star; and Mainul Islam Raju of Samakal.

Citing witnesses, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported that JCD leaders and workers marched in a procession from the university's Transport Market to the hall gate, allegedly with the intention of attacking hall parliament General Secretary (GS) Ariful Islam.

They were reportedly armed with locally made weapons, including machetes, cleavers, hockey sticks, pipes and baseball bats.

When the university proctor reached the spot, the JCD workers allegedly concealed the weapons. Journalists who arrived to film the incident were subsequently brutally attacked. (IANS)

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