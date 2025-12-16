JSMM calls for global action against Pakistan after 15 killed in Sydney terror attack

Berlin: Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), urged the global community to take concrete steps to hold Pakistan accountable under international law, including bringing the country before the International Court of Justice for its continued role in fostering "extremist ideology and militant violence".

He made the appeal in the aftermath of a terrorist attack carried out by a Pakistani-origin father-son duo during a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach in Australia, which claimed 15 innocent lives.

According to the Australian investigation authorities, 50-year-old Sajid Akram and 24-year-old Naveed Akram opened fire at the 'Chanukah by the Sea' event, which was organised to celebrate the first day of the Jewish festival, on Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 16 people, including the gunman Sajid. Police said the youngest victim was a 10-year-old girl who later died at a children's hospital, while the oldest victim was 87 years old.

Condemning the incident, Burfat said, "This brutal act constitutes a crime against humanity and a grave moral sin against innocent human life. This attack is not an isolated incident; rather, it reflects a deep-rooted and dangerous global conspiracy that threatens international peace, human security, and inter-communal harmony. Such acts aim to spread fear, hatred, and division among peoples and cultures, and must be confronted collectively by the entire international community."

The Sindhi leader asserted that the terrorist attack in Australia bore the "fingerprints" of the same extremist mindset and ideological infrastructure that Pakistan has nurtured, protected, and exported for decades.

"Since the state of Pakistan adopted religious extremism and the training of militant groups as an official state policy, using them against neighbouring regions and beyond, the political leadership of the Sindhudesh national liberation movement, rooted in the Sindhi people's historic Sufi, secular, and humanist traditions, consistently warned the world of the inevitable consequences," he added.

Burfat further mentioned that condemning religious extremism and terrorism alone is insufficient, and called on the international community to address the source states that promote, sponsor and shield extremist networks, like Pakistan.

He further said that called for immediate termination of military, political, diplomatic, and covert financial support to Pakistan, along with a complete cessation of international patronage to the Pakistani military establishment, which he said has long acted as a guardian and enabler of extremist and terrorist forces.

Additionally, he urged global recognition of Pakistan's role in suppressing and subjugating "non-Punjabi nations" internally while exporting instability, extremism, and terror beyond its borders.

"The countries of the world must conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this act of terrorism. Such an investigation will inevitably trace its psychological, ideological, and operational roots back to a brutal terrorist state like Pakistan and its rogue military establishment, which has long been involved in nurturing, protecting, and exporting extremist violence," the Sindhi leader emphasized. (IANS)

Also Read: Sydney attack: Shooters identified as Pakistani-origin father-son duo