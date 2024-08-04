Kamala Harris officially secures Democratic nomination for president

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday won the 2024 Democratic National Convention, securing a majority of votes of the delegates, Washington Post reported.

Democratic Party officials announced officially, making her the party’s presidential nominee and concluding an unprecedented process after the former Democratic standard-bearer dropped out less than two weeks ago. Following this, Kamala Harris shared a post on X, and said, “I am honoured to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States.”

“I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign is about people coming together, fueled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are,” she added.

After this announcement, US President Joe Biden also shared a post on X and stated, that he made one of the best decisions to pick Kamala Harris as president adding he couldn’t be prouder.

“One of the best decisions I’ve made was picking @KamalaHarris as my vice president. Now that she will be our party’s nominee, I couldn’t be prouder,” Joe Biden said on X.

More than 4,000 convention delegates had until Monday to submit their ballots, but no other candidate qualified to challenge Harris, making her selection all but certain. Still, the formal nomination ascent of the first woman of colour to lead a presidential ticket marks a milestone for a nation long riven by racial and gender issues, as per the Washington Post. (ANI)

Also Read: Former US President Donald Trump escalates race attacks on Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage (sentinelassam.com)