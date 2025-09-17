‘Khalistani elements raise funds under guise of charity’ Says Report

Ottawa: Khalistani extremist groups who use violent means continue to rely on diaspora communities for support. These groups take donations from the Sikh diaspora under the guise of charitable or religious work and use the money for extremist causes, a report has revealed.

“Khalistani extremist groups advocating violent means have long relied on support from diaspora communities. In the 1980s and 1990s, Canada served as a hub for fundraising networks tied to groups like Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation. While those extensive networks have fragmented, a report notes that smaller clusters of sympathizers persist. These actors maintain allegiance to the Khalistan cause, raising funds through informal networks that are harder to detect and track,” Antrariksh Singh wrote in an opinion piece for Khalsa Vox. “One of the most consistent methods involves the misuse of Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs). These groups solicit donations under the guise of charitable or religious work, channeling money from the Sikh diaspora to extremist causes. Intelligence agencies have documented how such organisations are used not just to collect funds, but also to transfer them across borders under the cover of legitimate community support. Although the overall contribution of NPO abuse may represent only a small fraction of total extremist budgets, it provides both cover and credibility — making it particularly difficult for regulators to interdict,” the report added. It revealed how money laundering mechanisms overlap with terrorist financing. Khalistani networks, similar to groups like Hezbollah, exploited hawalas and unregulated Money Service Businesses (MSBs) to quietly send money abroad. Supporters make structured deposits below reporting limits and subsequently channel funds through layered transfers. (IANS)

