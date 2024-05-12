Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister threatens to throw Governor out

Peshawar: In yet another turmoil in Pakistan’s politics, a strong war of words and counter-threats has begun between Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and newly-elected Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

While Gandapur has given an “open threat” of taking over the Governor’s house, Kundi has warned that he would drag the Chief Minister to the streets if he tries the misadventure.

Gandapur, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been very vocal about his opposition to the federal government and has issued strong statements against the possibility of imposing Governor’s rule in the province.

The Chief Minister recently stated that he would not sit quietly if the federal government tried to impose Governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and threatened to take over the Governor’s house.

“I will not remain silent and if Governor Raj is imposed, we will take over the Governor’s house,” said Gandapur.

Kundi, who recently took oath as the Governor of the province, responded to the threats with even stronger words, daring Gandapur to take the step and test his strength. “Try taking over the Governor’s house, you will be dragged through the streets,” the Governor dared. “I know very well how to tackle my political opponents,” he added.

Kundi also rejected rumours of a possible Governor’s Rule in the province, stating that the political opponents are spreading false news because “they are worried about their own incompetence”.

Gandapur was quick to respond to Kundi’s stern warning, warning him to not go beyond his limits.

“You should be very careful. Even the fuel of your car is sanctioned from my budget. This Governor’s house is not your property. Don’t push me to the level where I am forced to declare the historic Governor’s house as a heritage property and throw it open to the public as a museum. I can shift you to an old two-room quarter, so you better stay within your limits,” said Gandapur.

“You are a Governor and have nothing to do with politics, so don’t make political statements against the CM. The CM is an elected representative and not like you, who is the product of Form-47. I have come with a mandate. I am sparing you this time, but if you don’t refrain from making such statements, I will come and throw you out,” he added. (IANS)

